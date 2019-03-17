ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $833,590.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00026414 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008392 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

