Continental Building Products (CBPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $953.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Continental Building Products by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.