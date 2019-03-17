Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Continental Building Products worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.38. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

