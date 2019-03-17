Continental Gold (CNL) Shares Up 15.4%

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.00. 465,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 435,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Continental Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $544.93 million and a P/E ratio of -29.79.

In other news, Director Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 169,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,236.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,236.46.

Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

