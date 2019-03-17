Contrasting FCB Financial (FCB) & Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FCB Financial and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FCB Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

FCB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.58%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 33.54%. Given FCB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FCB Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FCB Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FCB Financial 29.45% 13.02% 1.44% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FCB Financial does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FCB Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FCB Financial $409.12 million 3.84 $125.19 million $3.28 10.24 Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of FCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of FCB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FCB Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs. It also offers consumer loans, such as personal and auto loans, recreational loans, and home improvement/second mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides commercial credit products, such as lines of credit to finance working capital and trade activities; loans for owner occupied real estate financing; equipment financing; acquisition financing; construction financing, mini-permanent and permanent financing, acquisition and development lending, land financing, and bridge lending services to commercial real estate clients; and specialty financing services to owners and operators in the areas of aviation and marine lending, as well as participates in club lending structures. Further, it offers syndicated loans; credit cards and purchasing cards; and derivative products, such as interest rate swaps; treasury products; securities brokerage services, investment advice, and investment recommendations; and online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, and payment services. As of December 31, 2017, FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operated through a network of 46 banking centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Bond Street Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

