Contrasting GCI Liberty (GLIBA) & The Competition

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GCI Liberty to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -47.68% 6.18% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GCI Liberty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 702 2679 3972 163 2.48

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given GCI Liberty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCI Liberty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.57 GCI Liberty Competitors $51.66 billion $2.31 billion 19.25

GCI Liberty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GCI Liberty competitors beat GCI Liberty on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

