Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.22, for a total value of $663,923.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,654.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total value of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,811 shares of company stock worth $1,107,763. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

