Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will report $886.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.80 million. Cooper-Standard reported sales of $967.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $871.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.65 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $94,964.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $922.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $146.77.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

