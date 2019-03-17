Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Copart were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Copart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Copart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,495,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

