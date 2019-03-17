CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $154,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 821.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,124,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in B2Gold by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after buying an additional 5,777,359 shares during the period.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

