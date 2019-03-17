CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $25.93 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

