CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 5,214 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $100,109.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,626 shares in the company, valued at $408,910.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,152.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $962.21 million, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

