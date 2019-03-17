Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Shares Bought by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Corelogic by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 97,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corelogic by 401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $403.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,392.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

