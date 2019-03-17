Costa Group Holdings Ltd (CGC) Insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith Purchases 10,000 Shares

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,900.00 ($38,226.95).
Costa Group stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$5.28 ($3.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,619 shares. Costa Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of A$4.40 ($3.12) and a 52 week high of A$9.04 ($6.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.
Costa Group Company Profile
Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.