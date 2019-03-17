Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,161,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 343,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,051,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 126,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $233.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $180.83 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

