Courier Capital LLC Sells 968 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,918,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

