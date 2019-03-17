CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $492,638.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

