Craig C. Bram Acquires 1,100 Shares of Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $16,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,208.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Synalloy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 37,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.25. Synalloy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Get Synalloy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 320.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Craig C. Bram Acquires 1,100 Shares of Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/craig-c-bram-acquires-1100-shares-of-synalloy-co-synl-stock.html.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.