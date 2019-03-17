Creativecoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Creativecoin has a market cap of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

