Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 61,781 Metlife Inc (MET)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Metlife by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $249,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,238.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/crestline-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-61781-metlife-inc-met.html.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.