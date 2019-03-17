Crestline Management LP Raises Stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Crestline Management LP increased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 434.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Emcor Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.10% of Emcor Group worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,769,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

