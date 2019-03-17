Critical Comparison: THIN FILM ELECT/S (TFECY) and NetApp (NTAP)

THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get THIN FILM ELECT/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THIN FILM ELECT/S and NetApp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THIN FILM ELECT/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NetApp 4 8 15 1 2.46

NetApp has a consensus price target of $77.66, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetApp is more favorable than THIN FILM ELECT/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THIN FILM ELECT/S and NetApp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THIN FILM ELECT/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetApp $5.91 billion 2.84 $76.00 million $2.99 22.76

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than THIN FILM ELECT/S.

Profitability

This table compares THIN FILM ELECT/S and NetApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THIN FILM ELECT/S N/A N/A N/A NetApp 16.85% 60.32% 11.39%

Dividends

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. THIN FILM ELECT/S does not pay a dividend. NetApp pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetApp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NetApp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetApp beats THIN FILM ELECT/S on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

THIN FILM ELECT/S Company Profile

Thin Film Electronics ASA provides near field communication (NFC) mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions by printed electronics technology in Norway. It develops printed tags, labels, and systems, which include sensing and wireless communication. The company's products include NFC OpenSense tags that provides smartphone-centric NFC readability before and after product opening; NFC SpeedTap tags, which are wireless tags that enable smartphones to communicate with everyday objects in support of B2B and B2C use cases; and CNECT, a multi-tenant cloud-based platform that allows brands to connect with consumers by enabling engagement through a direct tap or touch of an NFC label. It also provides electronic article surveillance anti-theft tags. The company offers its products to wine, spirit, craft beer, cosmetic, health and wellness, fast-moving consumer good, and fashion retail industries. Thin Film Electronics ASA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for THIN FILM ELECT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THIN FILM ELECT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.