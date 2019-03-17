Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cthulhu Offerings has a market capitalization of $10,721.00 and $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01693128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233931 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001910 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cthulhu Offerings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

