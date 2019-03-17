CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 361.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

