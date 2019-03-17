CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 441,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Axovant Sciences makes up about 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Axovant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 169,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,091,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Axovant Sciences stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Axovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,285,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axovant Sciences Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

