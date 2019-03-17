CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after buying an additional 288,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $41.04 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

