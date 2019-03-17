CyberVein (CVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,559.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z and HitBTC. CyberVein has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $98,559.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

