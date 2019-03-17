Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.32.

Shares of CY opened at $15.34 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.72 million. Analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $539,962. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 668,096 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

