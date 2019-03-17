Dalbergia Investments Llc Purchases 6,990,798 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Stock

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 6,990,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $32.70.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.74%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

