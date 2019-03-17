Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,537,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,716 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 180,781 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 251,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 74,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of -0.03. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.52 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $67,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/dana-investment-advisors-inc-decreases-stake-in-central-garden-pet-co-cent.html.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.