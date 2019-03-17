Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of ASGN worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in ASGN by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $64.56 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

