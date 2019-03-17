Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,382 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 700,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 637,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $29.64 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/dana-investment-advisors-inc-sells-7382-shares-of-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.