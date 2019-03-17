Daniel G. Weiss Sells 10,000 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TPIC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.25 and a beta of 0.88. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $246,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 41.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 96,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 35.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/daniel-g-weiss-sells-10000-shares-of-tpi-composites-inc-tpic-stock.html.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.