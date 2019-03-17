Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Receives $121.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.35.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.66. 1,903,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.