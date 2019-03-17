DATA Trading Up 0.1% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, DATA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $200,599.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Ethfinex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.01707491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00231770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004851 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, UEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

