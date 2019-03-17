David E. Simonelli Sells 22,500 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,645.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.55 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 218,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

