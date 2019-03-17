David Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.75, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,352 shares in the company, valued at C$3,663,180.

TSE:AEM opened at C$58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$42.35 and a 52-week high of C$62.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$710.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$675.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.660000004514364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

