Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Dawson Geophysical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dawson Geophysical news, EVP James W. Thomas purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

