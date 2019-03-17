DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

