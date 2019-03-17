Dermira (DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DERM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Dermira from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dermira has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Dermira stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 523.25% and a negative return on equity of 309.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dermira by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 1,929.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 116,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dermira by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 298,677 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

