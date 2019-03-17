DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (DWHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $800.00

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

