DEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $580,072.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $580,072.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00390843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.01721178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00230681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004830 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.