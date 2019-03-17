Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $102.39 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,611.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

