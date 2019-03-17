Dinerocoin (DIN) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Dinerocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Dinerocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000383 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000414 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Dinerocoin Coin Profile

Dinerocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin. Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto. The official website for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinerocoin Coin Trading

Dinerocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinerocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinerocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

