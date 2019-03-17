DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th.

DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.06. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

