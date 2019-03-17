Dodge & Cox Has $2.06 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,290,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,020.00 to $1,975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.63.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

