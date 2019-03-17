Dominion Energy (D) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.22

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 13410848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

