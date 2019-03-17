Donald M. Boone Sells 27,100 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Director Donald M. Boone sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $228,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,271,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,515.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

