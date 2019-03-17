Dorian LPG (LPG) & NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NMCI) Head-To-Head Review

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $159.34 million 2.00 -$20.40 million ($0.62) -9.31 NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT $133.92 million 0.55 $12.70 million N/A N/A

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorian LPG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorian LPG and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00 NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -23.65% -4.35% -2.42% NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dorian LPG beats NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. owns and operates containers. The company is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

