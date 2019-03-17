Dougherty & Co Initiates Coverage on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of MTBC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

